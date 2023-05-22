Titans UDFA Profile: Georgia WR Kearis Jackson

The Tennessee Titans signed a number of undrafted free agents at the conclusion of the 2023 NFL Draft. Georgia Bulldogs wide receiver Kearis Jackson is one of four undrafted receivers to join the Titans. Tom Pelissero first reported the news, although confusion would soon follow.

Former Georgia two-time national champion WR Kearis Jackson is signing with the #Titans on a deal that includes $78,000 guaranteed, per source. — Tom Pelissero (@TomPelissero) April 29, 2023

Jackson didn’t appear on Tennessee’s initial confirmed undrafted free-agent list. Jackson was photographed at minicamp, but he wasn’t on the field, nor did he appear on the roster sheet handed to local media attending practice. Titans head coach Mike Vrabel said Jackson was “working through some things” when asked about his status.

The Titans finally confirmed Jackson’s addition on Monday.

The #Titans have signed six players after minicamp, including former @GeorgiaFootball WR Kearis Jackson.



Also signed after a tryout with team: WR Gavin Holmes, CB Eric Garror, CB Armani Marsh, CB LJ Davis, OL James Empey.



MORE https://t.co/V9QSmUXORS pic.twitter.com/0tGAlaAZIE — Jim Wyatt (@jwyattsports) May 15, 2023

Jackson was never a big-time performer at Georgia. He recorded just 21 receptions for 320 receiving yards in 2022. Opportunities were limited despite Jackson averaging a personal-best 15.2 yards per catch this past season (minimum qualifiers).

Jackson accounted for just 78 receptions, 1,107 receiving yards and four touchdowns throughout a five-year career with the Bulldogs. Jackson was only legitimately active for three of those seasons, but the numbers leave plenty to be desired regardless. Georgia has never been a pass-happy offense, and Jackson was stuck behind good players like George Pickens and Brock Bowers. Still, Jackson must answer questions regarding his general lack of productivity.

Jackson wasn’t invited to the NFL Scouting Combine, but he did test at Georgia’s Pro Day The 5-foot-11, 196 pound Jackson ran the 40 in an acceptable 4.55 seconds with an impressive 1.56 10-yard split. Jackson’s lower-body explosion was on display via a 10-foot-6 broad jump. Jackson’s testing results led to a Relative Athletic Score of 7.56.

Kearis Jackson is a WR prospect in the 2023 draft class. He scored a 7.56 #RAS out of a possible 10.00. This ranked 744 out of 3040 WR from 1987 to 2023. https://t.co/vPrVc5kR14 pic.twitter.com/FWO63ISx1D — Kent Lee Platte (@MathBomb) April 11, 2023

Jackson joins a crowded receiver room that’s long on quantity, but short on quality. Treylon Burks is the clear-cut No. 1 receiver. Nick Westbrook-Ikhine is expected to start opposite Burks with Kyle Philips and Chris Moore rotating in the slot.

Titans general manager Ran Carthon surprisingly didn’t draft a receiver until selecting UT Martin wideout Colton Dowell in the seventh round. Other Undrafted receivers include Maryland’s Jacob Copeland, Baylor’s Gavin Holmes, and Oregon State’s Tre’Shaun Harrison. They’re all jockeying for positioning.

Back-end roster holdovers include Mason Kinsey, Racey McMath and Reggie Roberson Jr. The Titans will carry a minimum of five, possibly six receivers. Jackson, like many others, is in the mix.