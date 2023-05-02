Should the Titans trade Ryan Tannehill?

Mike Vrabel said on Friday night that the Tennessee Titans' depth chart at quarterback would be:

Ryan Tannehill Malik Willis Will Levis

Vrabel said from there it would be up to the players. That makes a ton of sense, right? Tannehill will clearly be the best of the three quarterbacks in 2023. If he is on the Titans roster, he will be the starter.

That begs the question, should Tannehill be on the roster in 2023? There are two ways to look at this. The first is what gives the Titans the best chance to win in 2023. That’s Tannehill. If Tannehill is the starter and Derrick Henry stays healthy for 17 games, the Titans will most likely win 7-10 games. They will be in the hunt for the AFC South title or a wild card spot, but they will have basically no shot at winning the Super Bowl.

The second way to look at it is what is best for the franchise long-term. That would be trading Tannehill for some 2024 draft capital and letting Willis and Levis battle it out for QB1 in training camp. That will either result in the Titans figuring out they have a franchise quarterback and a fun season, or a disaster season that gives them a high first-round pick in the 2024 NFL Draft. They can use that pick to either get an actual franchise quarterback or maybe even a receiver that could actually be a big-play guy.

Which way do you lean here?

I talked a little more about this on today’s podcast - Home Run Throwback. You can listen to that here.