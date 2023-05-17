Report: Titans sign XFL TE Alize Mack

The Tennessee Titans are signing free-agent tight end Alize Mack, according to a report from Aaron Wilson. Mack played in the XFL this past season for the San Antonio Brahmas. Mack recorded 28 receptions for 230 yards and one touchdown this season.

The No. 231 overall selection in the 2019 NFL Draft, Mack originally broke into the league with the New Orleans Saints. Mack has spent time with five different NFL organizations. Mack played collegiately at Notre Dame.

The 2023 XFL season reached its conclusion with the Arlington Renegades defeating the DC Defenders in the 2023 XFL Championship Game. XFL players became eligible to sign NFL contracts starting this past Monday. Mack represents the first XFL signing for the Titans.

Mack is joining a tight end room that contains Chigoziem Okonkwo, Josh Whyle, Trevon Wesco, and Kevin Rader. Some of these roles are written in stone. Okonknwo is Tennessee’s clear-cut No. 1 tight end as an explosive playmaker that’s expected to take a step forward in 2023.

Whyle is an exciting fifth-round selection that could play himself into an immediate role. Wesco is one of the league’s best blocking tight ends. That skill set matters to the run-heavy Titans, who are looking for Wesco to replace Geoff Swaim. Rader is a holdover from the conclusion of the 2022 campaign. Thomas Odukoya and Justin Rigg are also on the roster.

Mack probably needs the Titans to keep four tight ends in order to compete for a 53-man roster spot. Stranger things have happened, especially given Tennessee’s lack of receiver depth. Mack will receive an opportunity to compete.