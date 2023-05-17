Should the Tennessee Titans sign Germain Ifedi?

The Atlanta Falcons surprisingly released veteran offensive tackle Germain Ifedi earlier this week. The Tennessee Titans should immediately show interest in Ifedi for a number of reasons. Ifedi is a proven commodity that would make Tennessee’s final roster.

Without Ifedi, the team's reserve tackle competition just got a lot more interesting

Ifedi served as the Falcons’ swing tackle behind Jake Matthews and Kaleb McGary last season. Ifedi was expected to return in that role, but has instead been released. Matthews and McGary were rocks for the Falcons, limiting Ifedi to eight offensive snaps.

Ifedi played for former Titans offensive coordinator Arthur Smith last season. It means Ifedi would be inherently familiar with Tennessee’s offensive scheme, as little changes have been made to the Titans offense since Smith’s departure. Ifedi’s familiarity would help him quickly acclimate.

The No. 31 overall selection in the 2016 NFL Draft, Ifedi has 83 career starts under his belt. If we’re assuming Tennessee’s starting five offensive linemen are Andre Dillard (9), Peter Skoronski (0), Aaron Brewer, (23) Daniel Brunskill (42) and Nicholas Petit-Frere (16), they’ve combined for 90 career starts. Ifedi would add some much-needed experience to Tennessee’s offensive line.

Ifedi last started for the Chicago Bears in 2021. He played a total of 412 snaps at right tackle, per Pro Football Focus. Ifedi scored an impressive pass-blocking grade of 70.7. Protecting the quarterback was a clear weakness for the Titans in 2022. Ifedi also has a significant amount of starting experience at right guard.

The Titans have clear-cut question marks across the offensive line, particularly at tackle. Dillard is a reclamation project at left tackle. Petit-Frere is entering a put-up-or-shut-up sophomore campaign after struggling as a rookie. One could argue Ifedi could push Petit-Frere for the starting gig at right tackle.

Beyond that, there are additional questions at swing tackle. Dillon Radunz would be the top candidate, but Radunz suffered a late-season torn ACL injury. Radunz is expected to begin the 2023 campaign on the PUP. The Titans drafted former Maryland offensive tackle Jaelyn Duncan in the sixth round, but sixth-round rookies are typically ill-prepared to immediately contribute.

John Ojuwku is an undrafted free agent. Andrew Rupcich is a UDFA holdover from last year. JaMarco Jones has some inside-outside versatility, but the Titans primarily viewed Jones as a guard last summer before he suffered a season-ending injury.

Ifedi is a significantly better option than Tennessee’s swing tackles. He could even contend for a starting gig. The Titans should make contact with Ifedi’s representation immediately.