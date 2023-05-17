Titans UDFA Profile: Cincinnati RB Charles McClelland

The Tennessee Titans signed more than a dozen undrafted free agents at the conclusion of the 2023 NFL Draft. Cincinnati Bearcats running back Charles McClelland was one of those players. McCelland was one of the bigger-school prospects to land with the Titans.

#Bearcats running back Charles McClelland is signing with the Tennessee Titans as a UDFA. — Justin Williams (@Williams_Justin) April 29, 2023

McClelland was extremely productive for the Bearcats in 2022. McClelland led the Bearcats in rushing with 849 yards and seven touchdowns via 146 attempts (5.8 yards per carry). A dual-threat option, McClelland accounted for 965 total yards of offense by adding 14 receptions and 116 receiving yards to his offensive totals.

McClelland was a big-play threat. McClelland was an explosive game-breaker who rushed for 30-plus yards on six different rushing attempts, and 60-plus yards on two separate carries. McClelland rushed for 100-plus yards in three contests for Cincinnati.

McClelland did not test particularly well at Cincinnati’s Pro Day. He ran the 40-yard dash in a disappointing 4.56 seconds. Mcclelland also leaped a 32-inch vertical. McClelland’s testing results led to a lackluster 2.36 Relative Athletic Score. McClelland relies on instincts and football I.Q. as opposed to high-level athletic traits. The Titans prioritized athletes via undrafted free agency. McClelland was an exception to that rule.

Charles McClelland is a RB prospect in the 2023 draft class. He scored a 2.36 #RAS out of a possible 10.00. This ranked 1335 out of 1745 RB from 1987 to 2023. https://t.co/eUWyTZJnVv #Titans pic.twitter.com/BE58sH3KhK — Kent Lee Platte (@MathBomb) May 1, 2023

McClelland has a difficult path to Tennessee’s 53-man roster. Derrick Henry remains a workhorse back. The Titans drafted Tyjae Spears with a top-100 selection. Spears is guaranteed a role as a chance-of-pace back.

The Titans also have last year’s fourth-rounder Hassan Haskins, who is an outstanding special teams player. McClelland’s opportunity could arrive if the Titans decide to keep four running backs on the initial 53-man roster (which they did last season). In that case, McClelland would be competing with 2022 undrafted free agent Julius Chestnut.

We’re excited to monitor McClelland’s progress throughout training camp and the preseason.