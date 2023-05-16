Titans WR Treylon Burks transforms body, mindset ahead of sophomore season

Tennessee Titans wide receiver Treylon Burks met with members of local media on Tuesday. Burks spoke about transforming his body and diet ahead of his impending sophomore campaign. This is music to Titans’ fans ears.

.@TreylonBurks said he feels great heading into Year 2 with the @Titans pic.twitter.com/Zl3O1Y0qyZ — Jim Wyatt (@jwyattsports) May 16, 2023

“I feel faster because I can breathe,” Burks said. “My biggest thing wasn’t to repeat last year’s mistakes coming into the offseason,” Burks concluded.

Burks’ early-period acclimation to Nashville was marred by struggles with the heat due to asthma and alleged conditioning issues. The offseason wasn’t kind to the slow-starting Burks. Burks ultimately fought through his difficulties to contribute in flashes as a rookie. Burks was limited to 11 regular-season appearances after battling toe and head injuries. Burks ultimately produced 33 receptions for 444 receiving yards and one touchdown.

Burks responded to those difficulties by remaining in Nashville throughout the summer.

“That’s why I’ve been here [in Nashville], to make sure I’m running in the heat,” Burks added. “When I get that shortness of breath, I know how to control it now,” Burks concluded, while crediting Titans director of sports medicine Todd Toriscelli and director of sports performance Frank Piraino.

To say the Titans are counting on Burks to take a step forward in Year Two would be an understatement. Burks is the clear-cut No. 1 receiver on a depth chart that features little talent behind the former Arkansas standout. Kyle Philips, Nick Westbrook-Ikhine and Chris Moore round out the top four. Colton Dowell, a seventh-round pick, was the lone addition via the 2023 NFL Draft.

The Titans need Burks to produce a 1,000-yard campaign in 2023. Burks has taken the necessary steps to ensure a quicker start. It’ll be worth monitoring Burks’ participation throughout the offseason.