Tennessee Titans preseason schedule dates and times

Jim Wyatt tweeted out this morning that the NFL has set the preseason schedule for the Tennessee Titans.

Saturday, August 12: at Chicago Bears (Noon)

Saturday, August 19: at Minnesota Vikings (7 p.m.)

Friday, August 25: vs New England Patriots at Nissan Stadium (7:15 p.m.)

All times listed are Central. All games will be broadcast locally on WKRN.

Dates and times for all three @Titans preseason games now set.



READ https://t.co/c0x7Pvpumu pic.twitter.com/H0QTNg52DJ — Jim Wyatt (@jwyattsports) May 16, 2023

That means are we a little less than three months away from seeing the Titans back on the field. Training camp will open a couple of weeks before that, so our time without NFL football is even less than that.

Even better than that, the Titans will have the whole team together this week for OTAs. The veterans and the rookies have already worked separately over the last few months. This week we get to see everyone on the field together as the journey to the opening day 53-man roster really begins.