Titans UDFA Profile: Troy DT Shakel Brown

The Tennessee Titans signed more than a dozen undrafted free agents at the conclusion of the 2023 NFL Draft. Troy defensive tackle Shakel Brown is one of many intriguing names. Can Brown become the next undrafted defensive linemen to make the Titans’ 53-man roster?

#Titans signed @TroyTrojansFB defensive tackle Shakel Brown to a big undrafted deal, one of the highest among defensive players: $105,000 total guaranteed with a $20K signing bonus and $85K of base salary guaranteed @KPRC2 — Aaron Wilson (@AaronWilson_NFL) May 1, 2023

Brown was outstanding for the Trojans in 2022. Brown appeared in 13-of-14 contests. The Miami, Florida native recorded 32 tackles, 6.0 tackles for loss and 4.0 sacks. Prior to playing at Troy, Brown attended Itawamba Community College.

Brown is a 6-foot-3, 295 pound interior defensive linemen. Brown put forth outstanding testing numbers throughout Troy’s Pro Day. Brown ran the 40 in a lightning-quick 4.92 seconds with an elite 2.72 20-yard split.

Brown also leaped a 32.5-inch vertical. Sheer strength was on display via Brown’s 30 reps on the bench press (225 pounds). Brown earned a 9.46 Relative Athletic Score for his efforts.

Shakel Brown is a DT prospect in the 2023 draft class. He scored a 9.46 #RAS out of a possible 10.00. This ranked 88 out of 1623 DT from 1987 to 2023. https://t.co/GUIRTRrADP pic.twitter.com/FBL3N9iJx1 — Kent Lee Platte (@MathBomb) April 23, 2023

The Titans have done well with undrafted defensive linemen in recent years. Teair Tart is a major success story, and others such as Naquan Jones and Sam Okuayinonu have hung around and contributed. Brown’s development will be spearheaded by Titans defensive line coach Terrell Williams.

Tart has yet to sign his tender, which could lead to more reps for Brown throughout the summer. Brown will also be in direct competition with the aforementioned Jones, Jayden Peevy and Tyler Shelvin. Brown’s $105,000 in guaranteed money indicates he possesses a legitimate opportunity to compete for a 53-man roster spot.