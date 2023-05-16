 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Titans UDFA Profile: Troy DT Shakel Brown

Is Shakel Brown the next undrafted interior defensive linemen to make the Titans’ roster?

By Justin Melo
COLLEGE FOOTBALL: OCT 20 Troy at South Alabama Photo by Bobby McDuffie/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images

The Tennessee Titans signed more than a dozen undrafted free agents at the conclusion of the 2023 NFL Draft. Troy defensive tackle Shakel Brown is one of many intriguing names. Can Brown become the next undrafted defensive linemen to make the Titans’ 53-man roster?

Brown was outstanding for the Trojans in 2022. Brown appeared in 13-of-14 contests. The Miami, Florida native recorded 32 tackles, 6.0 tackles for loss and 4.0 sacks. Prior to playing at Troy, Brown attended Itawamba Community College.

Brown is a 6-foot-3, 295 pound interior defensive linemen. Brown put forth outstanding testing numbers throughout Troy’s Pro Day. Brown ran the 40 in a lightning-quick 4.92 seconds with an elite 2.72 20-yard split.

Brown also leaped a 32.5-inch vertical. Sheer strength was on display via Brown’s 30 reps on the bench press (225 pounds). Brown earned a 9.46 Relative Athletic Score for his efforts.

The Titans have done well with undrafted defensive linemen in recent years. Teair Tart is a major success story, and others such as Naquan Jones and Sam Okuayinonu have hung around and contributed. Brown’s development will be spearheaded by Titans defensive line coach Terrell Williams.

Tart has yet to sign his tender, which could lead to more reps for Brown throughout the summer. Brown will also be in direct competition with the aforementioned Jones, Jayden Peevy and Tyler Shelvin. Brown’s $105,000 in guaranteed money indicates he possesses a legitimate opportunity to compete for a 53-man roster spot.

