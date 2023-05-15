Titans add pair of rookies to 90 man roster

In addition to the previously reported undrafted free agents, the Tennessee Titans have added another pair of rookies to their 90 man roster. The Titans signed former Northern Arizona University defensive back Alonso Davis, per his representation. The Titans obviously had previous interest in Davis, because he attended rookie minicamp with the Kansas City Chiefs last week, who decided against signing him. That’s when the Titans swooped in.

UPDATE: Northern Arizona University defensive back Alonzo (LJ) Davis is signing with the Tennessee #Titans, source says.



The deal was negotiated and confirmed by Davis’ agent Will Harris of @iconsports360.



David was in #Chiefs rookie mini camp last week and also had 8 RMC… pic.twitter.com/9sEcgynycq — MLFootball (@_MLFootball) May 15, 2023

Davis played out the 2022 campaign at Northern Arizona after spending the previous five campaigns (2017-21) at Southern Utah. Davis appeared in 11 contests for Northern Arizona. He recorded 32 tackles, 11 pass breakups and two interceptions.

The Titans also signed defensive back Anthony Kendall, per Aaron Wilson. Kendall played college football at the D-III level for Baldwin-Wallace.

Baldwin-Wallace defensive back Anthony Kendall agrees to terms with #Titans per a league source https://t.co/VkK8Zk5TeR — Aaron Wilson (@AaronWilson_NFL) May 4, 2023

Kendall (5-foot-10, 180 pounds) enjoyed some standout testing numbers throughout the pre-draft process. Kendall ran the 40 in 4.44 seconds and posted an elite 7.01 in the 3-cone. Kendall leaped a 39.5-inch vertical and 11-foot-1 broad. Kendall’s testing numbers at his Pro Day have rewarded him with an opportunity with the Titans.

Baldwin appeared in 31 career contests for the Yellow Jackets. He posted 127 tackles, 20 pass breakups and six interceptions. Baldwin competed at Titans rookie minicamp.