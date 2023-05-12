5 Most Difficult Matchups on 2023 Titans Schedule

The Tennessee Titans released their 2023 regular-season schedule on Thursday with a candidate for the best Social Media Post of the Year. Tennessee’s 18-week schedule is jam-packed with ebbs and flows. Both intriguing and fate-deciding contests are on deck. We’ve spent a considerable amount of time analyzing the schedule. We’ve swiftly identified the five most difficult matchups.

Week 1: @ New Orleans Saints

Starting on the road is always difficult. Fans at the Superdome will be fired up, particularly because this contest will mark the regular-season debut of New Orleans Saints starting quarterback Derek Carr. Tennessee’s revamped secondary will be tasked with slowing the likes of Carr, Michael Thomas and Chris Olave down. The Titans may catch a break here if Alvin Kamara is suspended for his alleged involvement in an off-field incident.

Week 4: Cincinnati Bengals

The Cincinnati Bengals have had the Tennessee Titans’ number. They defeated Tennessee 20-16 last season. The Bengals painfully ended a promising 2021 Titans campaign in the divisional round when the Titans were the No. 1 seed and had homefield advantage. The Bengals won a 2020 regular-season meeting as well, making it three consecutive victories over the Titans.

Joe Burrow is one of the league’s few elite quarterbacks. Outside of their recent head-to-head struggles against Cincinnati, the Bengals are rightfully considered to be Super Bowl favorites. The Titans could be headed for a fourth straight defeat.

Week 6: Baltimore Ravens (In London)

The Titans are returning to England to host the Baltimore Ravens on October 15th (Week 6) at 8:30 a.m. CT at Tottenham Hotspur Stadium. It marks the conclusion of a five-year hiatus for the Titans in London. Traveling across the pond is always a difficult assignment for NFL franchises. The Titans get a tough matchup with a rejuvenated Ravens squad that retained Lamar Jackson at quarterback, and added Odell Beckham Jr. and Zay Flowers at receiver.

Week 11: @ Jacksonville Jaguars

The Jacksonville Jaguars stole the AFC South division title with a Week 18 victory over the Titans last season. Jacksonville should be even stronger in Year Two of the Trevor Lawrence and Doug Pederson era. They also added a quality No. 1 receiver in Calvin Ridley. Tennessee’s Week 11 matchup with the Jaguars will mark the third consecutive road contest for the Titans, who visit the Pittsburgh Steelers in Week 9, and the Tampa Bay Buccaneers in Week 10. Jacksonville could be getting an exhausted Titans squad here.

Week 14: @ Miami Dolphins (Monday Night Football)

Tennessee’s lone Monday Night Football primetime contest will occur in Week 14 with a trip to Florida to face the Miami Dolphins. The Dolphins, who qualified for the postseason last year, have one of the best offensive supporting casts in the league thanks to Tyreek Hill and Jaylen Waddle. Do the Titans have the receiving talent necessary to defeat Jalen Ramsey, Xavien Howard and Jevon Holland in man coverage? Doubtful. Miami will be fired up for this Monday nighter.