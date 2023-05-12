Titans social media team won the 2023 NFL schedule release

The best part about the NFL schedule release every year is what the social media teams come up with for the schedule release. The Tennessee Titans crushed it with their video last night. They showed random people on Broadway in downtown Nashville the logos of the teams the Titans are playing this year and asked them the name of the team. The result was just fantastic!

We asked people on Broadway to help us with our 2023 schedule release.



: 2023 Schedule Release on @nflnetwork pic.twitter.com/31LsUUDn3O — Tennessee Titans (@Titans) May 12, 2023

They probably had hours of footage that they didn’t use. They could probably make 10 or 12 of these videos that would be really good.

Nate Bain gave a shoutout to the members of the team who put the video together. You should go follow them on Twitter:

If y'all liked the @Titans Broadway logo video, go follow our social squad @jmmorley1, @matiekoseley and @estarkeyphoto.



They deserve ALL the praise. They won the NFL schedule release this year. — Nate Bain (@natebain) May 12, 2023

They did another cool video that highlighted the schedule as well as my favorite comedian, Nate Bargatze:

All our rowdy friends are at Robert's and ready for football!



Powered by @Shift4



: 2023 Schedule Release on @nflnetwork pic.twitter.com/ymAaKLU87L — Tennessee Titans (@Titans) May 12, 2023

The Los Angeles Chargers also had a really funny thread on Twitter yesterday where they compared all of their opponents to Pop Tart flavors: