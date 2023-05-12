 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Filed under:

Titans social media team won the 2023 NFL schedule release

This was so, so fantastic.

By Jimmy Morris
/ new
Rock ‘n’ Roll Running Series Nashville Photo by Meg Oliphant/Getty Images for Rock ‘n’ Roll Marathon

The best part about the NFL schedule release every year is what the social media teams come up with for the schedule release. The Tennessee Titans crushed it with their video last night. They showed random people on Broadway in downtown Nashville the logos of the teams the Titans are playing this year and asked them the name of the team. The result was just fantastic!

They probably had hours of footage that they didn’t use. They could probably make 10 or 12 of these videos that would be really good.

Nate Bain gave a shoutout to the members of the team who put the video together. You should go follow them on Twitter:

They did another cool video that highlighted the schedule as well as my favorite comedian, Nate Bargatze:

The Los Angeles Chargers also had a really funny thread on Twitter yesterday where they compared all of their opponents to Pop Tart flavors:

More From Music City Miracles

Loading comments...