Titans vs. Saints Week 1 opening odds

The Tennessee Titans open as a 3.5-point underdog at DraftKings Sportsbook against the New Orleans Saints in week 1. It isn’t wise to place a bet on this game at this point and let the book hold your money for four months, but the Titans feel like a pretty good bet here. The Saints are running Derek Carr out there at quarterback.

It will be interesting to see how many games the Titans end up as underdogs this year. A lot of things will change between now and when the season opens, but looking at the schedule as we sit here on May 11th, the Titans might not be the favorites in a game until the Atlanta Falcons come to Nissan Stadium in Week 8. They could be a favorite against the Indianapolis Colts in week 5 but that game is on the road.

The more interesting bet to me is the Titans' win total. DK has it set at 7.5. The over is +110. I like that bet. Do you?