Mario Edwards Jr. departs Titans, signs with Seahawks

One of the Titans’ most underrated 2022 contributors has officially left the Titans in free agency

By Justin Melo
The Seattle Seahawks are signing former Tennessee Titans defensive end Mario Edwards Jr., according to reports. It’s a one-year contract for Edwards in Seattle. The news was first reported by ESPN’s Jeremy Fowler and Brady Henderson.

Edwards took advantage of an opportunity to play for Tennessee’s talented defensive line last season. He initially joined the Titans from the Jacksonville Jaguars’ practice squad in late September. Edwards immediately claimed a rotational role as the Titans struggled with injury at the position throughout the entire course of the campaign. Edwards took advantage of his playing time by recording 3.0 sacks, 34 pressures and 23 quarterback hurries, per Pro Football Focus.

The Titans have re-tooled the EDGE position. They’ve lost Edwards and DeMarcus Walker in free agency. They released Bud Dupree, who signed with Arthur Smith and the Atlanta Falcons. They added Arden Key in free agency. Harold Landry and Rashad Weaver are the returning players. Denico Autry can play outside on occasion.

Edwards will be missed. He was an underrated performer. We wish Edwards the best of luck in Seattle.

