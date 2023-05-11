Titans 2023 NFL schedule release: Dates, times, primetime games and more

It is pretty funny that the schedule release is such a big event. We have known who the Titans will play in 2023 since the 2022 season was over. Now we just know the order. The NFL sure knows how to own a news cycle.
Tennessee Titans 2023 Schedule:
Week 1 - @ New Orleans Saints
Week 2 - vs. Los Angeles Chargers
Week 3 - @ Cleveland Browns
Week 4 - vs. Cincinnati Bengals
Week 5 - @ Indianapolis Colts
Week 6 - vs. Baltimore Ravens (London)
Week 7 - BYE
Week 8 - vs. Atlanta Falcons
Week 9 - @ Pittsburgh Steelers (Thursday Night Football)
Week 10 - @ Tampa Bay Buccaneers
Week 11 - @ Jacksonville Jaguars
Week 12 - vs. Carolina Panthers
Week 13 -vs. Indianapolis Colts
Week 14- @ Miami Dolphins (Monday Night Football)
Week 15 - vs. Houston Texans
Week 16 - vs. Seattle Seahawks
Week 17 - @ Houston Texans
Week 18 - vs. Jacksonville Jaguars
The Titans don’t see the Texans until week 15. It would have been nice to get one match-up with C.J. Stroud early in the season.
It is a little bit surprising that the Titans got a Monday Night Football game. It’s not at home, but it is still nice to have a Monday Nighter.
