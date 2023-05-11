2023 NFL schedule rumors: What will the Titans’ schedule look like this season?

The NFL schedule will be officially released at 7 PM tonight. We know the Tennessee Titans will play the Baltimore Ravens in London in Week 6. That probably means the Titans will have their bye week in week 7. There will be more leaks that come out throughout the day. We will use this thread to track them.

As a refresher, here is a look at the Titans' 2023 opponents:

Home

Away

The order doesn’t necessarily matter, but I will not that it would be good to get the Houston Texans, Indianapolis Colts and the Carolina Panthers early in the season. They will all be starting rookie quarterbacks. Getting them before they get some time under their belts is better.

For weather purposes, you would rather go to Miami late in the season to play the Dolphins.

Other than that, the order in which the Titans play teams doesn’t really matter.