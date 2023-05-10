Russini: Ryan Tannehill is the Titans week 1 starter

Dianna Russini said earlier today on ESPN that she’s been told Ryan Tannehill is the Tennessee Titans' week 1 starter. This isn’t really a surprise, but there had been some smoke about a possible trade between the Titans and the Atlanta Falcons for Tannehill. That is dead according to Russini.

No huge surprise here. If the Titans were going to move on from Tannehill, especially via trade, they would have done it before the NFL Draft. The price to cut him does go way down after June 1st but cutting him has never really made any sense.

If Tannehill can stay healthy, he will keep the Titans competitive. They will most likely be in the hunt for the division title but won’t be in the hunt for a Super Bowl unless the defense takes some crazy leap forward.

This would give Will Levis a year to learn behind Tannehill and be ready to stake his claim as the guy in 2024. It would also give the Titans a year with Levis in the building to figure out if they are really confident he can be the guy.