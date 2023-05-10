Titans announce jersey numbers for 2023 draft picks

The Tennessee Titans announced jersey numbers for their 2023 draft picks on Twitter today. Peter Skoronski will wear #77. It will be a little strange seeing 77 on the field in two-toned blue and it being someone other than Taylor Lewan who has worn the number since 2014:

Will Levis will wear 8. I was really hoping he would pick something other than 8 or 10, but he didn’t:

Here are the jersey numbers for the other draft picks:

Tyjae Spears - 32

Josh Whlye - 81

Jaelyn Duncan - 79

Colton Dowell - 14

Looks like everyone other than Josh Whyle is going to update his Twitter handle.

The rookies will be here later this month for a minicamp before being on the field with the rest of the team later in the offseason program. The Titans have not officially announced any of their undrafted rookie free agents yet. That might not happen until they are in the building for the minicamp.