Reacts Results: Titans’ fans grade 2023 draft

I am a little late in posting this, but here are the results of last week’s poll to grade the Tennessee Titans 2023 NFL Draft. 49% graded the draft a B. That’s pretty strong. This draft has been given strong marks all across the internet.

The only real answer here is to wait and see. The draft is a slam dunk A if Will Levis turns into a franchise quarterback. It can still be an A without him turning into a franchise guy, but that will have to mean that Peter Skronski is an All-Pro and at least two other guys turn into solid starters for this team. There is just no way to answer that question right now.

Of course, the lingering issue with this draft is the fact that the Titans still have the worst wide receiver room in the NFL. It is tough to see how they remedy that at this point.

