Titans to play Ravens in London Week 6

The Titans are returning to London after a multi-year hiatus from the NFL’s International Series

By Justin Melo
NFL: OCT 21 International Series - Titans at Chargers Photo by Martin Leitch/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images

The NFL will release its full 2023 schedule on Thursday evening. The league is slowly releasing some of the more intriguing information. The Tennessee Titans will host the Baltimore Ravens on October 15th (Week 6) at 8:30 a.m. CT at Tottenham Hotspur Stadium. The Titans are considered the “home team.”

It marks the conclusion of a five-year hiatus for the Titans in London. The Titans dropped that contest to the Los Angeles Chargers, 20-19, at Wembley Stadium. The Titans will hope to make amends by defeating the Ravens. It also indicates the Titans will have a Week 7 bye.

The Ravens are arguably the Titans’ most-fierce non-AFC South rival. A history of postseason clashes has made every Titans-Ravens contest a must-watch showing. London locals are in for a treat.

Tennessee’s complete schedule will be released on Thursday. MCM will provide in-depth analysis on the schedule. Stay tuned.

