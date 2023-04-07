Titans and Jeffery Simmons agree on contract extension

[UPDATE] - Davenport is reporting the extension is worth $94 million with $66 million guaranteed. There is a $24 million signing bonus included in that money.

Turron Davenport is reporting that the Tennessee Titans and Jeffery Simmons have agreed in principle to a 4-year contract extension. That leads me to believe it will be 4 years added on to the year he still has on his current deal. That would make him a Titan through the 2027 season. I LOVE THAT.

The details of the deal have not been released but should be soon. There was some worry about this getting done, but Simmons always seemed like exactly the type of guy that Mike Vrabel was going to make sure didn’t leave town. Guys who can collapse the pocket are so valuable in today’s NFL. I cannot wait to see the defense this year with a healthy Harold Landry coming in to clean up those QBs that Simmons flushes out.

Jon Robinson had a lot of misses in his time as the GM for the Titans, but Simmons was one of his biggest hits.