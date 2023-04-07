Should the Tennessee Titans re-sign Joshua Kalu?

We’re deep into the third (or fourth?) wave of unrestricted free agency. Tennessee Titans general manager Ran Carthon continues to shape the 2023 iteration of the Titans. Carthon recently signed tight end Trevon Wesco and re-signed interior offensive linemen Corey Levin.

Carthon should soon turn his attention to the safety position. As things stand, the Titans lack NFL-worthy depth behind starters Kevin Byard and Amani Hooker. Unknown commodities like Josh Thompson and Mike Brown (who?) are listed as the backups on ESPN’s latest Titans depth chart webpage.

Joshua Kalu played well in spot duty for the Titans last year. Kalu appeared in 16 regular-season contests with five starts. Kalu recorded a career-high 42 tackles and the first interception of his pro career. Kalu is a fan favorite who offers special teams versatility as well.

All-time interception by Roger McCreary and Josh Kalu pic.twitter.com/4i6JAFCTCb — James Foster (@NoFlagsFilm) December 18, 2022

Kalu played 346 coverage snaps, per Pro Football Focus. Opposing quarterbacks only enjoyed a passer rating of 82.1 when targeting Kalu in coverage. Those completions led to just 9.1 yards per completion. Kalu was an asset in coverage, and he was especially excellent when triggering downhill in the run game, earning a 93.5 run defense grade from PFF (135 run defense snaps).

Kalu’s contract expired at the conclusion of the 2022 campaign. Carthon recently proved his willingness to circle back with his own free agents after re-signing Levin last week. Kalu should be available on another short-term deal worth the veteran minimum.

Lonnie Johnson Jr. and Andrew Adams joined Kalu as backup safeties last season. But Johnson signed with the New Orleans Saints, and Adams suffered a serious injury in Week 17. Neither player will be back with Tennessee next season. A.J. Moore is another free-agent safety that ended the year on IR.

The Titans are currently equipped with a minimalist six selections in the 2023 NFL Draft. Carthon must address sizable needs at wide receiver and across the offensive line. Re-signing Kalu would allow the Titans to focus their draft-weekend attention on various glaring needs.