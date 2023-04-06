Tennessee Titans still searching for linebacker help in 2023 NFL Draft

The Tennessee Titans have gone through a massive overhaul at the inside linebacker position this offseason. Last year’s top three contributors will play elsewhere in 2023. David Long Jr. signed with the Miami Dolphins, Zach Cunningham was released (and remains available), and Dylan Cole signed with the Chicago Bears.

Titans general manager Ran Carthon responded by signing Azeez Al-Shaair and Luke Gifford in free agency. The Titans also have Monty Rice, Jack Gibbens and Chance Campbell under contract. That hasn’t stopped the Titans from doing their homework on a pair of intriguing inside linebacker prospects in the 2023 NFL Draft.

The Titans hosted Utah Utes linebacker Mohamoud Diabate on a Top 30 visit, per The Draft Network’s Ryan Fowler. Diabate also spent time with a Titans scout at the East-West Shrine Bowl. An NFL Scouting Combine snub considering he was productive at a major program like Utah, Diabate was excellent throughout the 2022 campaign. Diabate recorded 58 tackles, and career-highs in tackles for loss (13.5) and sacks (5.0) while thriving in Kyle Whittingham’s aggressive defense.

Diabate enjoyed an excellent Pro Day, which was crucial given his absence at the combine. Diabate (6-3, 225) ran the 40 in a blazing 4.51 seconds. Diabate also ran an elite 3-cone time of 6.96, and leaped an 11-foot broad.

The Titans hosted Utah LB Mohamoud Diabate on a Top 30 visit, per source.



Athletic LB that was a standout at Shrine. — Ryan Fowler (@_RyanFowler_) March 15, 2023

Florida Gators linebacker Ventrell Miller also met with Titans linebackers coach Bobby King, per The Draft Network’s Fowler. Miller is a battle-tested prospect that’s appeared in more than 40 career games for the Gators. Miller racked up more than 240 tackles along the way.

Miller is a physical linebacker that offers plenty as an instinctual defender in zone coverage. Miller does an excellent job defending short-to-intermediate routes in zone coverage where his instincts allow him to jump routes and force incompletions. Miller appears limited athletically on tape, making him a poor candidate to play man coverage at the next level. Miller is a two-down thumper with some zone-coverage appeal.