Titans hosting Tennessee QB Hendon Hooker on Draft Visit

The Tennessee Titans are hosting Tennessee Volunteers quarterback Hendon Hooker on a private “Top 30” visit today (Wednesday, April 5th), according to a report from Jordan Schultz. The Titans are allowed to bring in 30 prospects for a one-time visit to their facility. Hooker, who’s a native of Greensboro, North Carolina, doesn’t qualify for the league’s “local visit” qualifications because Knoxville isn’t in Nashville’s metropolitan area.

#Tenneesee QB Hendon Hooker has a top 30 visit with the #Titans tomorrow, source tells @theScore.



Hooker won SEC Offensive Player of the Year after compiling a stellar 27/2 TD-INT ratio for the Vols. He also rushed for 5 TDs this season. — Jordan Schultz (@Schultz_Report) April 4, 2023

Hooker was electric throughout the 2022 campaign, having thrown for 3,135 yards, 27 touchdowns, and just two interceptions in 11 regular-season appearances. Hooker finished fifth place in Heisman Trophy voting and was named First-Team All-SEC and earned SEC Offensive Player of the Year for his efforts. Tennessee’s 11 victories were a program-high since 2001 and tied for the second-most in program history. A dual-threat quarterback, Hooker added 430 rushing yards and five touchdowns to his offensive totals.

Hooker led the nation in passing yards per attempt (9.5) and adjusted passing yards per attempt (10.9), per Sports Reference. Hooker’s 69.6% completion percentage led the SEC.

The Titans are unlikely to target Hooker with the No. 11 overall selection, as most would consider that a reach. Hooker could be a target with the 41st or 72nd selection, however. Hooker could compete to be Tennessee’s quarterback of the future.

Hooker has been criticized as a prospect for the acclimation required at the next level. Volunteers head coach Josh Heupel operates a vertical spread tempo offense. The majority of Heupel’s concepts don’t translate to the NFL. Hooker took advantage of manufactured spacing and half-field reads. Hooker was rarely asked to go through his progressions while often relying on predetermined throws.

Starting quarterback Ryan Tannehill is entering a fate-deciding season in 2023. Tannehill isn’t expected back with the Titans in 2024, and has been the subject of offseason trade/release rumors. Sophomore quarterback Malik Willis is also on the roster.