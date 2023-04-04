Todd McShay NFL mock draft 4.0: All aboard the JSN train

Todd McShay released his fourth 2023 NFL mock draft this morning. Other than the fact that Bryce Young goes to the Houston Texans with the second overall pick, I absolutely love the first round of this mock draft. Why do I love it so much? Well sit back and I will tell you.

First, the Indianapolis Colts trade up to get Anthony Richardson with the third overall pick. Not only do the Colts draft a quarterback that isn’t good, but they also spend draft capital to do it. That should set them back another five or six years. They deserve it after getting to draft Peyton Manning and Andrew Luck back to back all those years ago.

Second, the Titans take Jaxon Smith-Njigba with the 11th pick. There are certainly concerns surrounding JSN, but there is also huge upside. As long as he can stay healthy, he will be a star. Tennessee needs stars in their wide receiver room. He had 1,600 yards in 2021. Yes, please.

That’s where my love ends. In the second round, McShay has the Titans taking an inside linebacker from Arkansas. The name of that inside linebacker is not really important because the Titans taking an inside linebacker in the second round would be absurd. This has to be a draft where at least the first two picks are on the offensive side of the ball.