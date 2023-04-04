Mac Jones trade rumors: Patriots reportedly shopping young quarterback

This is an interesting report from Mike Florio - Bill Belichick and the New England Patriots have been shopping Mac Jones this offseason. There have been reports that there was tension between Belichick and Jones. The fact that Belichick is shopping him would sem to confirm that.

Florio lists some teams and one of them mentioned is the Houston Texans. That’s interesting considering they hold the second pick and will most likely have a shot to draft Bryce Young. Do they like Jones more than Young? That seems crazy to me, so hope they do.

The only real takeaway for the Tennessee Titans here is that if the Texans did pull off a trade for Jones, they most likely would not be taking a quarterback with the second pick. That sounds like a good thing for the Titans because that means that Young would still be available at three and the Titans could make a trade.

However, making a move like this would probably open the possibility of trading the second pick. There is zero chance the Texans would trade that pick to the Titans, so if you are in the camp of wanting the Titans to get Young, you probably want the Texans to hold on to the second pick and pray they really love Will Anderson.

Oh, and remember that you can’t believe anything you hear this time of year.