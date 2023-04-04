Tennessee Titans hosting OT Broderick Jones on Draft Visit

The Tennessee Titans are hosting Georgia offensive tackle Broderick Jones on a “Top 30” visit, according to Houston area insider Aaron Wilson. The Titans are allowed to bring in 30 prospects for a one-time visit to their facility. Jones is a high-end prospect in the 2023 NFL Draft.

Wilson’s report indicates Jones is visiting the Titans on Tuesday (4/4). Jones (6-foot-5, 311 pounds) is a two-time National Championship winner and a first-round draft target. Jones is a realistic choice for the Titans with the No. 11 overall selection.

The Titans have a clear need at the offensive tackle position despite signing Andre Dillard to a three-year contract in free agency. Dillard is viewed as a short-term solution and the Titans are still searching for long-term answers. Jones could be that answer. Sophomore Nicholas Petit-Frere is expected to start at right tackle. The Titans don’t currently have a third NFL-level tackle on the roster. More is needed.

Jones is one of three elite offensive tackle prospects alongside Ohio State’s Paris Johnson Jr. and Northwestern’s Peter Skoronski, although the latter of which may play guard at the next level. Jones enjoyed a standout athletic performance at the NFL Scouting Combine, having ran the 40-yard dash in 4.97 seconds. Jones also leaped an impressive 30-inch vertical.

Jones started all 15 contests at left tackle last season as the Bulldogs won the National Championship again. Jones started as a freshman and was named to the All-Southeastern Conference freshman team. Jones is a top-15 prospect in the 2023 NFL Draft.