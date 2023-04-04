Tennessee Titans hosting WR Nathaniel Dell for Draft Visit

The Tennessee Titans are bringing in Houston wide receiver Nathaniel “Tank” Dell for a “Top 30” visit, according to multiple reports. Music City Miracles was then able to confirm that Dell is indeed visiting the Titans in Nashville. The Titans are allowed to bring in 30 prospects for a one-time visit to their facility.

Dell was electric at this year’s Senior Bowl. Dell routinely put opposing defensive backs in a blender in Mobile. Dell was a massive winner throughout practice drills.

Dell spent the final three seasons of his five-year collegiate career at Houston (after stints at Alabama A&M and Independence Community College). Dell accumulated 2,727 yards and 29 touchdowns over his latter two seasons as a Cougar (leading the nation in the former category with 1,398). Dell is likely a slot receiver at the next level. The Titans already have a slot-only receiver on the roster in Kyle Philips.

Dell is severely undersized at 5-foot-8 (third percentile) and 165 pounds (one percentile). Dell ran a 4.49 at the NFL Scouting Combine and leaped a 10-foot-1 broad. Dell separates at a high level by pairing electrifying top-end speed with twitchy short-area quickness.

The Titans must draft several wide receivers in the 2023 NFL Draft. Dell could be a target for Ran Carthon with the 72nd overall selection. Tennessee needs to double down at the position.