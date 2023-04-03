Report: Tennessee Titans exploring trade for 3rd overall pick

The Tennessee Titans are “a team to watch” that may consider trading with the Arizona Cardinals for the No. 3 overall selection in the 2023 NFL Draft, according to NFL Network’s Daniel Jeremiah.

“Can I give you the team that I have been told to keep an eye on that’s exploring this and looking into this?” said Jeremiah. “Again, this is just people around the league who said do not sleep on Numero 11. The Tennessee Titans. The two teams to keep an eye on with the trade-ups were the Raiders and the Titans.”

The Titans have spent time with all five of the top quarterback prospects in the 2023 NFL Draft. Tennessee traveled to the Pro Days of Bryce Young, C.J. Stroud, Will Levis, Anthony Richardson and Hendon Hooker. They plan to host Anthony Richardson on a private Top 30 visit.

Cardinals general manager Monti Ossenfort has obvious ties to the Titans franchise. Before becoming Arizona’s general manager, Ossenfort spent the previous three campaigns (2020-2022) as Tennessee’s director of player personnel. It adds intrigue to the possibility of Tennessee and Arizona being trade partners.

Titans starting quarterback Ryan Tannehill is entering the final season of a previously-signed four-year extension. Tannehill, who ended the 2022 campaign on season-ending IR after suffering recurring ankle injuries, has also been the subject of release rumors. The Titans also drafted Malik Willis in the third round of the 2022 NFL Draft.

Should the Titans acquire the No. 3 overall pick from the Cardinals?