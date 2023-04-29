2023 NFL Draft Results: Titans take UT-Martin WR Colton Dowell in the 7th round

With the 228th pick of the 2023 NFL Draft, the Tennessee Titans have (finally) selected a wide receiver. It’s UT-Martin’s Colton Dowell. The 6-3, 210 pound receiver finishes off the Titans’ 2023 draft class, barring a trade back in.

Dowell comes from Lebanon, Tennessee — just 25 minutes or so down the road from Nissan Stadium.

As a senior, Dowell caught 67 passes for 1,032 yards and six touchdowns. He averaged over 15 yards per catch in 2022. Playing against Tennessee last season, Dowell caught seven passes for 112 yards.

Dowell was an All-OVC first team member for the 2022 season.

He joins a receiver room that is seriously lacking entering the summer months. Treylon Burks is the clear-cut No. 1, while Nick Westbrook-Ikhine, Chris Moore, Kyle Philips, Mason Kinsey and Racey McMath follow behind. Odds seem pretty good that Carthon will be in the market for another veteran body come training camp time.

Titans 2023 Draft Class

OL Peter Skoronski

QB Will Levis

RB Tyjae Spears

TE Josh Whyle

OL Jaelyn Duncan

WR Colton Dowell