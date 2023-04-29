2023 NFL Draft Results: Titans select OT Jaelyn Duncan in the 6th round

With the 186th pick in the 2023 NFL Draft, the Tennessee Titans have selected Maryland offensive tackle Jaelyn Duncan. Ran Carthon keeps with the offensive theme in this class, adding some depth up front as the draft begins to wind down.

Duncan checks in at 6-6, 306 pounds. The former four-star recruit has good athleticism, as evidenced by his spider chart from Mockdraftable.

Duncan has been the starter at left tackle for Maryland since the 2019 season. He has 40 career starts over four seasons after redshirting back in 2018.

The Titans certainly needed more depth at tackle, with just Jamarco Jones behind Petit-Frere and Andre Dillard. Perhaps this is a moldable piece that can turn into something down the road. However, Carthon and the Titans continue to neglect the wide receiver position. The time has come and passed to add a meaningful body to that room, so it’s going to be interesting to see how they approach training camp this summer.

The Titans have one pick left at 228.

2023 Titans Draft Class

OL Peter Skoronski

QB Will Levis

RB Tyjae Spears

TE Josh Whyle

OL Jaelyn Duncan

(Pick 228)