2023 NFL Draft Results: Titans select TE Josh Whyle in the 5th round

With the No. 147 overall pick in the 2023 NFL Draft, the Titans have selected tight end Josh Whyle out of Cincinnati. With just Chig Okonkwo, Kevin Rader and Trevon Wesco on the roster, tight end depth was certainly a need entering the weekend.

Ran Carthon opts to add more depth here, while once again passing on a wide receiver. Wake Forest’s AT Perry was certainly an option remaining on the board.

Whyle checks in at 6-6, 248 pounds. In his final season at Cincinnati, he received All-AAC honors, catching 32 passes for 326 yards. Whyle caught three touchdowns, averaging over ten yards per catch.

Whyle joins offensive guard Peter Skoronski, quarterback Will Levis and running back Tajae Spears in the Titans’ 2023 draft class to this point. It’s been all offense so far for Carthon. He’ll have two picks left this afternoon.

Our friends at DK Nation have a quick scouting report on Tennessee’s new tight end.

Whyle is a big target at 6-foot-6 and 248 pounds with the athleticism to compete in the NFL. With that combination, he could have a big impact in the red zone because Whyle is a mismatch creator with how big he is to go along with his leaping ability to high point the football. Whyle could become a better blocker in the pros, and running crisper routes is an area that can be fixed with an NFL coaching staff.

Titans Remaining Picks

Round 6: (186)

Round 7: (228)