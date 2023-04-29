Titans 2023 undrafted free agent tracker

The draft is wrapping up. Teams are already starting to call players that haven’t been drafted yet to see if they want to join their organization. Some guys hope they don’t get drafted late in the 7th round because then they get to choose where they go. It could give them better odds of making a team.

Things might be different with Ran Carthon here, but the Tennessee Titans under Jon Robinson were always one of the last teams to confirm their undrafted free agent signings. We will be keeping track of the guys who are reported to be coming to Nashville. Just keep in mind that none of it is official until the team confirms it.

If you aren’t already, you should be following Melo on Twitter (@JustinM_NFL). He has a lot of agent connections. This is one of the times when he really shines.

Thank you God for this opportunity. — Kearis Jackson (@king_kearis) April 29, 2023

Looks like Ferris State pass rusher Caleb Murphy is headed to the #Titans as an UDFA https://t.co/rRMq5pGDYn — Tennessee Tyrant (@TitanUpTalk) April 29, 2023

Cincinatti RB Charles McLelland is signing with the Tennessee #Titans as a UDFA — NFL Draft Diamonds (@DraftDiamonds) April 29, 2023