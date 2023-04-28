NFL Draft 2023: Best players available for Day 3

The Tennessee Titans came into this draft needing to acquire a couple of wide receivers. They leave day two of the draft still needing two receivers. The problem is they don’t have a 4th round pick. That means unless they give up more draft capital to move up and take a player in round four, their only rookie wide receiver will be a 5th round (or later) player.

There are still a couple of intriguing receivers still on the board including Tyler Scott of Cincinnati. I really thought he was going to be the pick when they took Tyjae Spears. A.T Perry of Wake Forest is another guy that has a chance to be a good player. Of course, the problem with those two is that they will most likely be off the board when the Titans are on the clock again.

Mark Schofield of SB Nation has a complete list of best players available as we head into day three of the draft. In addition to receiver, the Titans still have needs at corner, EDGE, and depth on the offensive line. They currently have three more picks in this draft.