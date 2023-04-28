NFL Draft grades 2023: Grade the Tyjae Spears pick

Let me start this post by saying that there are two sides to this pick. I do believe that Tyjae Spears is a really good football player. He can be a weapon for the Tennessee Titans in the run game and the passing game. Just watch his tape. You won’t have to take a very big leap to see that.

The other side, of course, is the injury issues. It really seemed like the Titans were going to get away from drafting players with medical red flags after everything that has happened with Jon Robinson. That’s not the case, apparently. Spears tore his ACL twice in college and doesn’t have an ACL in one knee at this point. He has arthritis so badly in that knee, according to Ian Rapoport, that there is some concern he might be a one-contract guy. That seems like a pretty big risk for a third-round pick that likely won’t be a starter in year one.

Grade the Spears pick and tell us why you voted the way you did in the comments: