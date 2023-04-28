2023 NFL Draft Grades: Grade the Will Levis pick

There are some people out there that are pretty high on Will Levis as an NFL quarterback. Not many of those people are Tennessee Titans fans, but those people are out there. Like I said earlier, there is a chance that things just really were that bad at Kentucky in 2022 and Levis will look more like the guy from 2021 when he gets here. We really shouldn’t write him off before we see him on the field.

This sets up an interesting battle in training camp. If Ryan Tannehill is still here, he’s the odds on favorite to be the starter in week one. Can Levis do enough in camp to beat out Malik Willis to be the backup? If he does, is Willis still on the roster when the season starts? The last couple of training camps have been pretty boring from a position battle perspective. That won’t be the case this year.

