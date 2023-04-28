React Results: High marks for Peter Skoronski

It’s been a rough night, but let’s not forget that the Tennessee Titans got a really good football player last night. We asked you to grade the pick last night:

67% voting “A” is really “Skrong” #hattip @BonafideBro. While we still don’t know if he will be a tackle or guard, we feel pretty good about the fact that he will be a good player for this team.

I did think it was funny that Skronski said today he didn’t even know that arm length was an issue until he started the draft process. He has just always been really good at blocking the guy lined up opposite of him. That will continue at the next level.

The Titans did a good job on night one of the draft. Night two was a different story, but that is for a later post. Skronski should be a staple of this team for the foreseeable future.

