2023 NFL Draft Results: Titans select Tyjae Spears, RB, Tulane with the 81st overall pick

The Tennessee Titans took Tyjae Spears with the 81st pick. Spears is a running back. Yep, you read that right. The Titans, who have a receiver room with way more question marks than talent, spent their third round pick on running back.

It is hard to understand the plan here. Clearly, they are preparing for life after Derrick Henry, but life after Henry is going to have to include a passing game if they are going to score points. Somebody should probably tell them that.

Am I being to reactionary here? You have a team with a ton of holes and they have spent two of their first three picks in the draft on guys that aren’t going to be starters in 2023. That would be ok if it were guys that could be building blocks of the franchise, but Levis looks rough and no one should be building around a running back.

How are you feeling about tonight’s picks?