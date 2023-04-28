2023 NFL Draft Results: Titans trade up to select Will Levis with the 33rd pick

The Tennessee Titans have traded up to the 33rd pick in the 2023 NFL Draft with the Arizona Cardinals to select Will Levis, QB, Kentucky. I have to be honest here, I hate this pick. I understand all of the tools that Levis has, but he wasn’t good in college. Plus there was all of the talk about how poorly he interviewed.

I have not seen the details of the trade yet. There will be a new post with that as soon as the terms have been announced.

Now we have to see what happens with Ryan Tannehill. Will he be around to “mentor” Levis? Do the Titans expect Levis to be the starter from day 1? That would seem pretty ridiculous to me.

We knew coming into the draft that they needed to go offense heavy early in the draft. They have done that. They still need to add some weapons.