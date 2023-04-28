NFL Draft Day 2 open thread

The rumors for tonight are already flying. There is a report that the Tennessee Titans are trying to move up in the 2nd round. Will they be able to do it? What position would it be for? Those are the questions that we will get answered in just a couple of hours.

This team still has plenty of needs to be filled. They made their offensive line better last night with the Peter Skoronski pick last night. It isn’t clear what position he will play, but it doesn’t really matter. He’s a big upgrade from what the Titans had on the roster.

Now they need to upgrade the weapons in the passing game. There are still plenty of solid players available tonight that can help them do that.

Use this thread to discuss what happens in the draft tonight. We will have a new thread for each player picked.