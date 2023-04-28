NFL Draft rumors: Titans trying to trade up in round 2

Mike Giardi of NFL Network is reporting that the Tennessee Titans have been working the phones today in an attempt to move up in the second round. Giardi speculates that the Titans would be doing that to try and get a quarterback. If that’s the case, my guess is the quarterback would be Will Levis. I don’t want Levis, and neither do most of you based on this poll:

Would you be good with the Titans taking Will Levis with their first pick tonight? — Music City Miracles (@TitansMCM) April 28, 2023

There is a chance the guy they are targeting there is Hendon Hooker. He had quite a bit of first round buzz heading into the daft, but he didn’t hear his name called last night. I’m not sold on Hooker as an NFL QB, but I’d still rather have him than Levis.

Then there is the chance that the Titans have their eye on a different position. They still need a couple of pass catchers from this draft. There are still quite a few good players that fit that bill available tonight. Mike Herndon gives you some of his favorites here: