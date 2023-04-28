2023 NFL Draft grades: Titans get strong marks

I was out of commission last night when the Tennessee Titans selected Peter Skoronski. I was actually at an event in Houston sitting by some Texans fans that were thrilled with their first two picks. I was getting updates on how things were playing out, and it was pretty obvious Skoronski was going to be the pick if they didn’t trade back.

There is no doubt he is a very good football player. He fills a need for the Titans whether he plays guard or tackle. Their offensive line is already significantly better that it was at the end of last season.

With all of that being said, I don’t love taking a guard at 11 unless he turns out to be a perennial All-Pro. Hopefully that will be the case here.

The internet draft graders love the pick. PFF called it “elite.” NFL.com and The Sporting News gave it an A. The Athletic gave it an A-.

Also keep in mind that draft grades the night of are dumb.