Peter Skoronski fills an immediate need for Tennessee Titans

The Tennessee Titans selected former Northwestern offensive tackle Peter Skoronski with the No. 11 overall selection in the 2023 NFL Draft. The Titans had discussions about moving up to select a quarterback, but that chatter seemed to cool down after the Houston Texans drafted C.J. Stroud.

First-year general manager Ran Carthon took the safe route and there’s nothing wrong with that. Skoronski will be an immediate contributor for a lackluster Titans offense either at guard or tackle. The straightforward expectation is that Skoronski will compete with free-agent signing Andre Dillard for the starting left tackle gig. Perhaps the “loser” of that training camp/preseason position battle will start at left guard, where the Titans also require a starting-caliber player. I wouldn’t totally rule out Skoronski competing with Nicholas Petit-Frere at right tackle.

My prediction? Skoronski starts at left guard. JaMarco Jones and Corey Levin may also compete for starting jobs across the interior. It would be a disappointment if Skoronski failed to defeat them. Aaron Brewer and Daniel Brunskill should start at center and right tackle respectively.

The Titans entered the offseason with massive needs across the offensive line after they contributed to a 30th-ranked passing offense. Offseason dealings created more needs. Taylor Lewan and Ben Jones were released from their contracts in cap-saving moves. Nate Davis and Dennis Daley departed in free agency. If Ryan Tannehill and Derrick Henry are to experience any resemblance of success in 2023, Skoronski will have to be an immediate factor.

The Titans passed on several wide receivers in favor of Skoronski. Jaxon Smith-Njigba and Zay Flowers were popular mock-draft targets for Tennessee. Smith-Njigba and Flowers helped make history as four first-round receivers were drafted in succession. Quentin Johnston and Jordan Addison, two other receivers Carthon passed on, joined them.

Carthon enters Day Two with sizable needs at wide receiver, quarterback, tight end and cornerback. Will Levis could be a second-round target. A pair of Tennessee Volunteer receivers in Cedric Tillman and Jalin Hyatt are also intriguing. O’Cyrus Torrence, Cam Smith, Tyler Scott and Tucker Kraft made pre-draft visits to Tennessee.

We’ll see how Carthon attacks the process on Friday.