Titans Reacts Survey: Grade the Peter Skoronski pick

The Tennessee Titans didn’t make a trade after all, sticking with the 11th pick and selecting Northwestern offensive lineman Peter Skoronski. An obvious need was filled, as the Titans needed another answer up front. Skoronski more than likely ends up playing at guard for Tennessee.

Although it’s not the sexy pick, especially with the rumors of the Titans trading up for a quarterback, it’s an easy plug-and-play fix for an offensive line that could certainly use it. Assuming Derrick Henry and Ryan Tannehill stick around for another year, Skoronski will be a big help for both.

So, how did Ran Carthon do with his first ever draft pick for the Titans? Grade his selection below!

