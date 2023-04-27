2023 NFL Draft Results: Titans select Northwestern OL Peter Skoronski with 11th pick

The Tennessee Titans have selected Northwestern offensive lineman Peter Skoronski with the 11th overall pick, opting to pass on Kentucky quarterback Will Levis. The Titans were connected to a couple of trade up ideas, but that seemed to fall apart once Houston set their sights on CJ Stroud with the second pick.

Ran Carthon needed help up front, and he gets it here in Skoronski, who can step in and play immediately at guard. The Titans have Andre Dillard at left tackle, and Nicholas Petit-Frere at right tackle. Skoronski will likely slide into an inside role with Tennessee.

Skoronski checks in at 6-4, 313 pounds. Replacing first round pick Rashawn Slater, Skoronski stepped in and immediately produced for the Wildcats. In 2022, Skoronski was named the top offensive lineman in the Big Ten while taking home all conference honors.

Here’s more from our friends at Inside NU.

Some experts view Skoronski as more of a guard at the next level due to his low-percentile height and weight, but he’s done more than enough to solidify his status as a tackle at the next level. Some teams prognosticated Rashawn Slater the same way, but those that acknowledged his talent at tackle — namely the Chargers — are continuing to grin. Skoronski projects as a first-round pick due to his overall leverage, hand strength, savviness, ability to recover and competitiveness. That being said, Skoronski will have to test well to underscore his athleticism and reach top-10 status. While he should dominate early in the NFL as a run-blocker, Skoronski may have a learning curve with faster, stronger, more technical edge defenders.

Titans Remaining Picks

Round 2, Pick 41

Round 3, Pick 72

Round 5, Pick 147

Round 6, Pick 186

Round 7, Pick 228