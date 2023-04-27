Todd McShay final 2023 NFL mock draft

The final Todd McShay 2023 NFL mock draft is here. He has the Tennessee Titans taking CJ Stroud, QB, Ohio State. There is so much buzz about the Titans taking a quarterback over the last few days. We are just a few short hours from finding out if they actually will.

I know sounds like a broken here, but if the Titans believe that Stroud is their guy, they should do whatever it takes to get to three and take him. All of the rest of the needs don’t matter if you don’t have the quarterback.

if they do take a quarterback, it will be interesting to see how things play out with Ryan Tannehill. If they move up to three, whoever they take should be the starter from day one. That likely means that Tannehill won’t be here when the season starts.

This draft process has felt like an eternity. It is finally almost over.