Titans 2023 NFL Draft Tracker and Open Thread

Ran Carthon is set to run his first ever NFL Draft as a general manager, getting his shot after coming over from San Francisco. He takes over the Tennessee Titans at a very interesting spot, and could potentially pull the trigger on a new face of the franchise tonight.

The Titans have been pinpointed as a team that could move up as high as No. 3 overall, perhaps targeting CJ Stroud or another of the top quarterbacks in this class. They’ve also been mentioned as a team that could trade back and stockpile picks. Will Carthon make a bold first move in his first ever draft as the man in charge? We’re about to find out.

Tennessee is currently slated to pick 11th overall. Per DraftKings Sportsbook, the Titans are -180 to select a quarterback. Offensive line checks in second at +100.

Updates to follow throughout the night...

Titans 2023 NFL Draft Picks

Round 1, Pick 11

Round 2, Pick 41

Round 3, Pick 72

Round 5, Pick 147

Round 6, Pick 186

Round 7, Pick 228