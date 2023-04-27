Report: Titans will do “everything they can” to get a quarterback

The Tennessee Titans will do “everything they can” to get a quarterback during the 2023 NFL Draft, according to ESPN reporter Dianna Russini. Russini has been the most accurate national insider when it comes to Titans tips in recent years. Russini’s comments qualify as very interesting.

The Titans "have their eyes on a QB, and they'll do everything they can to go get him"@diannaESPN pic.twitter.com/RyN9jn7jsm — Josh Norris (@JoshNorris) April 27, 2023

“I sat with Titans general manager Ran Carthon in his office to discuss the mood of their building,” Russini said. “We tried to get more information regarding what they’re going to do with their pick. They’re calm and prepared. Head coach Mike Vrabel and Carthon sat together for two hours and set their draft board. They’re ready to go for Thursday. What are they going to do? Carthon tells me they’re open to everything. They’re willing to stay, move down, or move up. I spoke with sources around the league. The Arizona Cardinals have taken calls from the Titans. My sense is that the Tennessee Titans have their eyes on a quarterback and they’ll do everything they can to go get him.”

The Titans have long been rumored to move up. They’ve shown interest in quarterbacks throughout the entire process. They hosted Anthony Richardson, Will Levis and Hendon Hooker on Top 30 visits. They attended the Pro Days of Bryce Young and C.J. Stroud.

Tennessee’s interest in quarterbacks is straightforward. The aging and expensive Ryan Tannehill is entering a contract season. Tannehill isn’t expected back with the Titans in 2024. The Titans may prefer to find their quarterback of the future before it becomes a necessity next offseason. A rookie quarterback could either sit behind Tannehill for a year, or the Titans can attempt to trade/release Tannehill after drafting a quarterback.