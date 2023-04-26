Titans fans don’t want the team to trade up for a quarterback

Earlier this week we asked if you want the Tennessee Titans to trade up for a quarterback. The answer was overwhelmingly no. In fact, only 24% of you want the team to trade up for a QB in this draft. I didn’t think the number would be that low.

My thoughts on this have been consistent if Ran Carthon and Mike Vrabel have a guy they are convinced can be a franchise quarterback, they should do pretty much whatever it takes to acquire that guy. You cannot win a Super Bowl in today’s league without a franchise guy. The Titans certainly don’t have that guy on the roster right now.

With that being said, if they don’t see any of these guys as a franchise quarterback, they should be looking to move down in the draft to acquire extra picks. This team has so many holes that still need to be filled on the offensive side of the ball especially.

