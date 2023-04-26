Tennessee Titans Top 11 Big Board for 2023 NFL Draft

The Tennessee Titans own the No. 11 overall selection in the 2023 NFL Draft. The Titans could move up/down, but until further notice, general manager Ran Carthon is equipped with the 11th selection. Carthon recently held his pre-draft conference and joked about waking up and wondering which players will be available.

The draft is unpredictable. Carthon must be prepared for different scenarios. Taking positional needs into account, I’ve compiled a Top-11 Big Board specific to the Titans. Carthon should draft one of the following 11 prospects.

No. 1: Bryce Young QB, Alabama

Bryce Young is the best quarterback in the 2023 NFL Draft. There’s a negative chance the Titans will possess an opportunity to select Young, but general manager Ran Carthon should be prepared for all potential scenarios. There’s been significant smoke connecting Will Levis to the Carolina Panthers. Young is an unrealistic target for the Titans, but the Alabama standout should top Carthon’s draft board.

No. 2: C.J. Stroud QB, Ohio State

C.J. Stroud has become the most divisive quarterback. Reports of Stroud’s lackluster S2 score have muddied his pre-draft waters. Stroud was an outstanding quarterback at Ohio State that throws the football with terrific accuracy and anticipation. The Titans should trade up for Stroud if he begins experiencing a draft-day slide.

No. 3: Will Anderson Jr. EDGE, Alabama

The Titans don’t necessarily require an EDGE rusher, but Will Anderson Jr. is that good. Anderson Jr. should be drafted by the Houston Texans or Arizona Cardinals. If Anderson somehow made it to 11, and he won’t, the Titans shouldn’t pass on that value. Anderson is the most talented prospect in the 2023 NFL Draft.

No. 4: Paris Johnson Jr. OT, Ohio State

Paris Johnson Jr. has been a popular mock-draft target for the Titans, but that chatter has somewhat quieted down since the signing of Andre Dillard. Dillard is an unknown commodity that’s on a short-term contract. Johnson Jr. should remain high on Tennessee’s wishlist.

No. 5: Jaxon Smith-Njigba WR, Ohio State

The Titans desperately need a running mate opposite Treylon Burks. Jaxon Smith-Njigba is a dynamic route runner with elite change of direction skills. Smith-Njigba complements Burks’ physicality well. Smith-Njigba is my personal dream choice for the Titans. He’d immediately transform what’s currently the worst group of pass catchers in the league.

No. 6: Anthony Richardson QB, Florida

Florida’s Anthony Richardson is the most athletic quarterback to enter the league since Lamar Jackson. Comparisons to prime Cam Newton are warranted. Richardson is a massive dual-threat signal-caller that will be a nightmare for opposing defenses. Richardson’s decision making needs work, but he possesses all of the tools to develop into a high-end starter.

No. 7: Broderick Jones OT, Georgia

The Titans hosted Georgia left tackle Broderick Jones on a Top 30 visit. They haven’t hosted Ohio State’s Johnson. It could insinuate they’re higher on Jones. It wouldn’t be a ridiculous opinion to hold. Many have Jones as the top-ranked tackle in this class.

No. 8: Peter Skoronski OL, Northwestern

Peter Skoronski may be the “safest” pick in the 2023 NFL Draft. First-year general managers often opt for a safe choice. Skoronski checks those boxes. If Skoronski’s fourth-percentile arm length prevents him from developing into an NFL tackle, he has All-Pro potential at guard.

No. 9: Tyree Wilson DL, Texas Tech

I struggled with whether or not to place Tyree Wilson on this list. The Titans don’t need a defensive linemen, but there’s a dropoff in talent right around here, especially at the Titans’ positions of need. Wilson feels appropriately placed. Wilson is expected to be a top-five selection. His inside-outside versatility appeals to plenty.

No. 10: Zay Flowers WR, Boston College

The Titans hosted Zay Flowers on a Top 30 visit. Flowers was invited to attend the NFL draft in person, which insinuates he’ll be selected within the opening 32 selections. Flowers may be drafted earlier than the general public realizes. Flowers could be a target for the Titans via trade-back opportunities.

No. 11: Will Levis QB, Kentucky

It came down to Will Levis or a cornerback like Devon Witherspoon, Christian Gonzalez or Joey Porter Jr. for me. I land somewhere in the middle on the Levis debate. I’m not infatuated with his intangibles like some NFL scouts I’ve spoken with are, nor do I dislike him like the majority of Tennessee’s fan-base seems to. The Titans may appreciate Levis more than the passionate fan-base realizes.