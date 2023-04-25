Bucky Brooks 2023 NFL mock draft

Man, the rumors have been flying over the last couple of weeks. The Tennessee Titans have been connected with everything from moving up to number three to moving down to number seventeen. The safest bet is probably that they end up picking at eleven.

That is exactly what happened in Buck Brooks’s latest mock draft. The Titans used the eleventh pick to select Paris Johnson, Jr., OT, Ohio State. This is probably the best pick the Titans could make in the first round, but it is going to be a bit of a letdown after all of the rumors that have been swirling for months.

We know the Titans need a franchise quarterback. This is hopefully going to be the closest they get to the top of the draft for a long time. They should take the shot on moving up to get a guy if they believe in him. If not, take a left tackle that has the chance to be a staple of the offense for the next decade.